Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 615,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Down 21.4 %

NASDAQ ELBM traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 402,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,728. Electra Battery Materials has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,765,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 144,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Electra Battery Materials

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELBM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $7.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

