Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,111. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -271.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 target price for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 25,472,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,891,000 after buying an additional 2,099,930 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,631,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,739,000 after buying an additional 722,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,826,000 after purchasing an additional 130,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 175,914 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

