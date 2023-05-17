Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.01

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $1.52. Educational Development shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 7,953 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

