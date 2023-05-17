Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.01

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $1.52. Educational Development shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 7,953 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Educational Development Stock Down 1.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Educational Development (EDUC)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.