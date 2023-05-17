Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (LON:RNEW)

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RNEW opened at GBX 0.79 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.06 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 million and a P/E ratio of 79.00.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

