Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (LON:RNEW)

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
RNEW opened at GBX 0.79 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.06 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 million and a P/E ratio of 79.00.
About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust
Read More
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.