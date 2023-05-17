ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

