ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Announces $0.04 Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ECTM opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $23.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.50.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
