ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Announces $0.04 Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECTM opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $23.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

ECA Marcellus Trust I engages in the ownership of royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

