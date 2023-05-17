EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,600 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 732,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded down $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $161.97. The company had a trading volume of 182,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,329. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $180.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

