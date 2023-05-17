East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Trading Up 4.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.52. Approximately 256,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,572,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

Specifically, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,011.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 33,030 shares of company stock worth $1,471,642. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

