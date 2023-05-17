Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Down 7.9% in April

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTE. Stephens began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert John Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $413.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

