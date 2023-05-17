EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 2,750 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 55.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sysco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.