Eagle Materials (EXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $158.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $161.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
