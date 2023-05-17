EAC Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.50 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EAC has traded 381.4% higher against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $2,887.83 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.73 or 0.00342511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012902 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00256077 USD and is down -73.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

