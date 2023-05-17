Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39-1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.22 EPS.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 468.10, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. Dynatrace has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $48.00.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $88,676.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,174.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,174.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $216,232.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 932,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,559,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $679,053. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,577,000 after acquiring an additional 467,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,790,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,242,000 after buying an additional 570,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.