Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $85,762.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,853,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $85,762.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,853,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $679,053. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,564. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

