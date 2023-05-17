dYdX (DYDX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $48.19 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, dYdX has traded 5% higher against the dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $347.07 million and $48.19 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can now be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00008200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

