Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.87, but opened at $32.32. Doximity shares last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 1,129,015 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Doximity by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 274,053 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Doximity by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

