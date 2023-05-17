Dohj LLC Sells 64 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dohj LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.6% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.62. 664,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,684. The firm has a market cap of $445.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.35. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

