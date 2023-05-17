Dohj LLC Buys Shares of 26,687 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dohj LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.28. 33,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,705. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.97.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

