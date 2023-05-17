Dohj LLC Buys Shares of 20,472 iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,602 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.