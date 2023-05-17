Dohj LLC Buys 664 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dohj LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $4.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,711,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,841,250. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $298.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $734.69 billion, a PE ratio of 167.89, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.66.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

