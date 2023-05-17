Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPINGet Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 143,537 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 57,949 shares.The stock last traded at $53.62 and had previously closed at $53.10.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $807.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Return International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 6,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

