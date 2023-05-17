Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of IRON opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98. Disc Medicine Opco has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $35.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Disc Medicine Opco by 101.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,662,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
