Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Performance

Shares of IRON opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98. Disc Medicine Opco has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $35.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Disc Medicine Opco by 101.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,662,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Disc Medicine Opco

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRON. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

