Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IRON stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 10,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,086. Disc Medicine Opco has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.98.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine Opco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine Opco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

