DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Trading Down 15.8%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) was down 15.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 101,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 59,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 549.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$45.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.50, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.40.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.012319 EPS for the current year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

