Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Down 4%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 17,505,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 27,947,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 931,858 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,516,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 326,056 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $13,190,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $6,468,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 645.2% during the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 223,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 193,550 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

