Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DSX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. 244,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.35%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,658,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,782,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 201,837 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 652,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.