dForce USD Price Reaches $1.03 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003749 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.40 million and $1,167.30 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00345685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013010 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019322 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000114 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,613,195 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00392121 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $4,323.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.