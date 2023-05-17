DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 12,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,674 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

DXCM stock opened at $118.61 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $126.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

