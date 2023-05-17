Devon Energy (DVN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/17/2023 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/17/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $71.00 to $64.00.

5/10/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $81.00.

5/9/2023 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $60.00.

4/21/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of DVN traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,921,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,424. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 62,528 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 379,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

