Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Down 8.6% in April

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 986,800 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the April 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

DESP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. 211,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,416. The company has a market cap of $389.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $9.63.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,141,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 24.9% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 909,690 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 153,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 2,195,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 793,724 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

