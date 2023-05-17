Dennis Degner Sells 99,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. 3,605,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

