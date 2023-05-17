DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.38 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $624,698.03 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DBC is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

