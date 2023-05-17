Decred Hits 24-Hour Volume of $995,740.19 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Decred coin can now be bought for $17.47 or 0.00064672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $261.21 million and $995,740.19 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00129812 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040286 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029529 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,952,995 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

