Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 30,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datasea

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of Datasea as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datasea alerts:

Datasea Stock Down 7.0 %

DTSS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. 35,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.24. Datasea has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.43.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 489.83% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.