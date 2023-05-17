DataHighway 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $639,291.92 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $103.79 million and $639,291.92 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $3.22 or 0.00011838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,278,024 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.20618154 USD and is down -8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $596,296.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

