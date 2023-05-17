Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DTST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,009. Data Storage has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Data Storage in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Data Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

