Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Up 5.0% in April

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the April 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.15. 1,357,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,517. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.73. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

