DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $235.87 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $235.87 million and $20.34 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00005268 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,776,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

