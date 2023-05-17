Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Up 8.3%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 175,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 762,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $612.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after buying an additional 292,507 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $4,866,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.