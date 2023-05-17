Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Short Interest Update

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 832,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 3.8 %

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. 754,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $181.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 292,507 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,866,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.