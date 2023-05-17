Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $65,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $212.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.43. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

