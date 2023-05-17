Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,575 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cummins worth $19,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 411.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,199,000 after buying an additional 38,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,796,000 after buying an additional 393,989 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 2.8 %

CMI stock opened at $212.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

