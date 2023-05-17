CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading Up 33.3%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) rose 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,064,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 353,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.80.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

