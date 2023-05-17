CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
Shares of CTTOF stock remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.00.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
