CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the April 15th total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance

Shares of CTTOF stock remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $4.00.

Get CTT - Correios De Portugal alerts:

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.