Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Crown Crafts Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRWS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,329. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

