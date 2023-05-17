Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Boeing comprises approximately 2.9% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,163,000 after acquiring an additional 310,019 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.08. 3,480,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,401. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.44. The company has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

