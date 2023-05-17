Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WWE. Loop Capital increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Shares of WWE stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.90. 1,394,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,181. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

