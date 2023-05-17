Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,609 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 2.4% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $151.08. 50,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.25. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $154.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

