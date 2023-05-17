Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Has $437,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% in the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,637,000 after acquiring an additional 58,470 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 385.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $334.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

