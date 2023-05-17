Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Nasdaq makes up 2.5% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after buying an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after buying an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after buying an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,088,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,503,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. 662,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

